Quilter Plc Has $1.21 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,239 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 28.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

GIS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

