Quilter Plc Decreases Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Quilter Plc reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,322 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 108,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

