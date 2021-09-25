Quilter Plc Buys 4,631 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,657 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,923,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,017,883. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.