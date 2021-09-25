Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock Position Lifted by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,260 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $18,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,521,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $263,730,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,686,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after buying an additional 167,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 18.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 370.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. 189,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,004. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.