ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.12. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 6,250 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

