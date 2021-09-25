Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN) by 927.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.74. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $96.55.

