Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

