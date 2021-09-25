PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.99

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 2004511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPD. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PPD by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPD by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PPD by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in PPD by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPD by 4.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

