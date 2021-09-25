Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DZ Bank

DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.55. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Porsche Automobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.35%.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

