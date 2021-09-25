PolypuX Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $62,129.53 and approximately $3,621.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00070799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00106087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00142563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,636.75 or 0.99949403 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.08 or 0.06735092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.14 or 0.00764535 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

