PIXEL (PXL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $321.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $321.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

