Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Tops $1.30 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $326,272.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

