Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-$6.070 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,523,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,688. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average of $97.12.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

