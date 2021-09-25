Phala Network (PHA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29.48 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a market cap of $197.43 million and $29.48 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00053670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00121637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00043551 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

