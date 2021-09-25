Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 202,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,127,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,753,852. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $246.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

