Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on WOOF. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

