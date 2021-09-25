PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

PNNT opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

