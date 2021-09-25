Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

AT&T stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

