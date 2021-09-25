Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $896,000 Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.14.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

