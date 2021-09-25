Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Comcast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07. The company has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

