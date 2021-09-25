Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,712 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,004 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 658.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $561,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,128 shares during the period.

COG opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

