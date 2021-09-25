Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 114,250 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 488.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 114,250 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.13% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 40,103 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,358 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 107,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,675,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

