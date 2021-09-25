PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.78.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.99. 525,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,756. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,856,000 after purchasing an additional 85,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after acquiring an additional 415,024 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,674,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

