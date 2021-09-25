Particl (PART) Trading Up 49.8% Over Last 7 Days

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $2.98 or 0.00006994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $34.47 million and $66,457.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Particl has traded 49.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00014195 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.50 or 0.00570996 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,580,189 coins and its circulating supply is 11,555,637 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

