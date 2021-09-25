Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.01. Parke Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 38.28%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $45,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,693.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $36,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,956 shares of company stock valued at $186,712 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Parke Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Parke Bancorp worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

