Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.36. 4,351,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,105,385. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average of $61.59.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

