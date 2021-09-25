Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 31.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.20. 2,366,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

