Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Equinix by 177.4% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,473,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $13.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $834.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,432. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $836.14 and a 200-day moving average of $771.79. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.