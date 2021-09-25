Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,649 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,196 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 202,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.0% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,554,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $111.80 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

