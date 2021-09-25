Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.9% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 203,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,479,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 63.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 63,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,164,000 after buying an additional 24,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $10,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,987. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $201.44 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

