PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.17 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.17 billion and $305.48 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $18.52 or 0.00043307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00056709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00126560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00155148 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 225,353,277 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.