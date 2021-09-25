Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock Position Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 246.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $25,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $490.47 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $495.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

