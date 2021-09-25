Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,729 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSW. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 249.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSW opened at $10.00 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

