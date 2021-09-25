Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 373 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $432.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

