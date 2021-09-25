Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $18,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $60.90. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

