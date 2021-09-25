Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $658,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $65.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $65.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.