Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,275 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $149.59 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

