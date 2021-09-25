Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Cuts Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 41.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

ELAT opened at $50.80 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

