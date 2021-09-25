Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 900 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $157.24 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.31 and a 52-week high of $159.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

