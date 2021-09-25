Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 5,203 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,285 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth $73,956,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 39.7% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after purchasing an additional 726,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 112.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,855,000 after buying an additional 393,100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $18,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

