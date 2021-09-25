Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

OZON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Ozon alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Ozon by 17.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 234,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,293,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,374,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,580,000 after acquiring an additional 611,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ozon by 92.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 147,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZON opened at $50.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. Ozon has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ozon will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.