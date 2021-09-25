Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Now Covered by B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.88.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $614,841.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 110,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.