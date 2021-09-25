Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.46

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 228055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$873.13 million and a PE ratio of -48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.08.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$31,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 788,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,161,038. Also, Director Jose Vizquerra bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.19 per share, with a total value of C$31,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 336,011 shares in the company, valued at C$1,071,875.09. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 129,840 shares of company stock worth $353,278.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

