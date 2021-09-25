Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 9.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $5,100,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 358,241 shares of company stock worth $30,026,847 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

