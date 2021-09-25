Onion Global (NYSE:OG) & MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Head to Head Comparison

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Onion Global and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus price target of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.73%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Onion Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onion Global and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $584.01 million 1.08 $32.13 million N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 3.39 $7.02 million $0.50 57.96

Onion Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -5.45% -2.05% -1.02%

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Onion Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

