ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.56

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.56 and last traded at $57.45, with a volume of 84585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

