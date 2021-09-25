ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 718,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,989 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $39,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.7% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

ONEOK stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

