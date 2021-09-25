Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Achieves $1.81 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $369.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.21 or 0.00007575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.02 or 0.00354154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000730 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,269 coins and its circulating supply is 562,953 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

