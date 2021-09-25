Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 191.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 10.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

