OIN Finance Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. OIN Finance has a market cap of $12.66 million and $616,596.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000950 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00054990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00123658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044362 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,418,760 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

